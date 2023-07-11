South Africa - Johannesburg Revels in Snowy Surprise

Johannesburg experienced its first snowfall in over a decade, surprising residents and delighting children.

People in South Africa's largest city, Johannesburg, were delighted on Monday by rare snowfall.

The South African Weather Service said Johannesburg last saw snow in August 2012.

More snow was expected in the city Monday overnight.

Cold weather conditions were expected to continue in other parts of the country for the rest of the week.

Johannseburg's winter wonderland

While other parts of South Africa regularly receive snowfall during winter, the once-in-a-decade dusting captured Johannesburg residents' imaginations.

They took to social media to share videos and photos of them playing in the snow.

After taking her picture on Nelson Mandela Square in the financial district, Jennifer Banda said she was pregnant the last time it snowed. "Eleven years down the line, it's exciting that we have snow," she said.

"It's been such a long time, I feel so happy," another resident Lerato Matepese, said.

Warnings of more cold weather

Despite the fun, authorities warned people to stay warm accross the country as the cold spell continues.

In Johannesburg, residents who rely on fires for heating were told not to leave them unattended.

Humanitarian organization Gift of the Givers told South Africa's News24 that it responded to four fires caused by unattended heaters and fires elsewhere in the country.

Snow has been reported in several provinces, including the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, the Free State and KwaZulu-Natal.

(AFP, Reuters)