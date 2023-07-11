Sudan: Heavy Fighting in North Kordofan, RSF 'Terrorising' Town

El Obeid / Bara — Clashes and heavy artillery shelling continued for the third consecutive day yesterday in and north of El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan. Many were killed and wounded in the clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Radio Dabanga correspondent in El Obeid, Gureshi Awad, reported that the shooting continued in El Obeid throughout Sunday.

"Heavy fighting in the western neighbourhoods of the city provoked a wave of terror and panic. Missiles fell on houses and set them ablaze," he said. "El Obeid, besieged and vandalised, has become hell."

He added that most medicines and other medical supplies have ran out.

'El Obeid, besieged and vandalised, has become hell'

The RSF have also been accused of "terrorising" Bara, a town North of El Obeid, attacking civilians and looting homes and banks.

Angered civilians reportedly took to the streets to chase the RSF out of the town but the paramilitary troops are still present in the area.

"People are afraid to leave their homes," one witness told Sudan Post. "They are afraid of being attacked by the RSF."

Locals blame the army for being "nowhere to be seen". The RSF are reportedly in control of the road between El Obeid and Bara.