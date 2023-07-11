South Africa: Babes Wodumo Allegedly in Critical Condition

10 July 2023
Babes Wodumo has been hospitalised and is allegedly in critical condition.

Recently, distressing news emerged from Isolezwe, reporting that Babes is in hospital battling severe illness.

The specific details of her illness have not been disclosed, causing her fans to anxiously await updates on her health.

Babes Wodumo, real name Bongekile Simelane, is a well-known choreographer and Gqom artist.

Her musical journey began at the age of 17 when she joined the very popular Kwaito group Big Nuz as a backup singer.

She gained recognition for her talent and later made her solo debut with the hit single "Wololo" in 2016.

Despite her success, controversy and disappointment have marked her career.

Her turbulent marriage to Mampintsha came to a tragic end in December 2022 when Mampintsha passed away.

Likewise, The bad blood between Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's mother Zama Gumede, seemed to go in never-ending circles as the two feuded endlessly.

The battles ended tragically when Zama passed away in January this year.

Throughout her career, Babes has faced challenges such as body shaming and criticism regarding her post-pregnancy weight loss.

Further information about her condition is not immediately available.

