South Africa: Load Shedding Elevated to Stage 4

Eskom has implemented Stage 4 load shedding immediately following increased demand and lowered generation capacity.

The higher stage will be implemented until 5am on Tuesday morning.

This will be followed by Stage 2 until 2pm with Stage 4 implemented thereafter.

The pattern will then continue until further notice.

"Over the past 24 hours a generating unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Kriel, Matimba and Medupi power stations were all returned to service.

"In the same period, a generating unit each at Arnot and Tutuka power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. The delay in returning to service two generating units at Tutuka Power Station is contributing to current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return the generating units to service," Eskom said in a statement.

Breakdowns have contributed to at least 14 252MW being offline with a further 4118MW out due to planned maintenance.

Eskom called on South Africans to use electricity sparingly particularly during peak hours.

"We appeal to members of the public to reduce demand and we would like to thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm, as this lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding," Eskom said.