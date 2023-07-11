South Africa: Ramoreboli Urges Fans to Come Out in Numbers to Support Bafana

Coach Morena Ramoreboli has appealed to the home supporters to once again come out in numbers and give the team the boost they need in the stands at KwaMashu's Princess Magogo Stadium (18h00).

"We have to win this one to see ourselves in the semi-finals of the COSAFA Cup. I think it is also proper for me to thank our supporters who have been there for us, giving us a morale boost, rallying behind the team," he said.

"It will be important for us to have them rally behind the team in this coming match (against Eswatini)."

Ramoreboli's charges have continued to gain momentum after their opening match of the regional tournament ended in a 1-1 draw against the resilient Namibians. The home side stepped up a gear in the second match, beating Botswana 2-1 at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday (08 July 2023).

Ramoreboli applauded the way his side fought in both matches and highlighted the importance of giving top performances in the competition. Eswatini, who lost their first match against Botswana, also have a chance of progression following their 2-1 victory against Namibia.

The team assembled at a wet Chatsworth Stadium on Monday (10 July 2023) and Ramoreboli will be happy that Keegan Allan has recovered from a groin injury he suffered in the first match against Namibia.