South Africa: Sixth Child Dies Six Weeks After Horrific Mitchells Plain Scholar Transport Crash

A 15-year-old involved in the tragic AZ Berman Avenue accident in May has succumbed to his injuries.

A sixth child has died following the horror crash in Mitchells Plain in May. Initially, five children between the ages of seven and 11 died after a vehicle transporting them to school crashed in AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain on 30 May this year.

The five children who died were sitting on the back of the bakkie. Another two were seated in front.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said the driver lost control of the vehicle and it overturned, flinging the children from the back of the vehicle.

Parents often arrange private transport for their children whose schools far from home. These services are mostly arranged without the government's involvement.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said the boy's father had confirmed that his son, the sixth victim, had died.

The Grade 9 Lentegeur High School learner was airlifted to Groote Schuur Hospital after sustaining head injuries that left him in a critical condition.

"We can now confirm that a sixth learner who was airlifted due to serious injuries during the initial fatal accident on the 30th May 2023, that had claimed the lives of five pupils, has also succumbed to injuries after being hospitalised ever since," Pojie said....