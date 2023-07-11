Kenya: Tribunal Deposes Uhuru Kenyatta Ally Kioni As Jubilee Party SG in Favor of Kega

Nairobi — The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) on Monday upheld the appointment of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament as the substantive Jubilee Party Secretary General.

The tribunal's ruling is a major blow to former President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been angling to keep control of the party by backing former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni's claim to the Secretary-General post.

The Jubilee Party Kega-led faction had on May 19, 2023, subsequently resolved to expel Kioni and Vice Chair David Murathe from the party.

"Following a review of the submitted documents in line with the Political Parties Act

and the party constitution, this Office is satisfied that the party adhered to the due process. Accordingly, pursuant to section 34(da) of the act, this office has updated its records and the register of party members," the ruling read in part.

Kioni, Murathe, and Kagwe Gichohi on May 25, 2023, consequently lodged an appeal, seeking stay orders for the changes in party leadership.

In recent months, the two factions; Kioni and Kega have accordingly engaged in a fierce struggle over the leadership of the party.

The Kega faction, more recently, took action by removing retired President Kenyatta as the party leader and installed nominated MP Sabina Chege as the acting replacement.