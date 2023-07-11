Kenya: Tribunal Deposes Uhuru Kenyatta Ally Kioni As Jubilee Party SG in Favor of Kega

10 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) on Monday upheld the appointment of the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament as the substantive Jubilee Party Secretary General.

The tribunal's ruling is a major blow to former President Uhuru Kenyatta who has been angling to keep control of the party by backing former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni's claim to the Secretary-General post.

The Jubilee Party Kega-led faction had on May 19, 2023, subsequently resolved to expel Kioni and Vice Chair David Murathe from the party.

"Following a review of the submitted documents in line with the Political Parties Act

and the party constitution, this Office is satisfied that the party adhered to the due process. Accordingly, pursuant to section 34(da) of the act, this office has updated its records and the register of party members," the ruling read in part.

Kioni, Murathe, and Kagwe Gichohi on May 25, 2023, consequently lodged an appeal, seeking stay orders for the changes in party leadership.

In recent months, the two factions; Kioni and Kega have accordingly engaged in a fierce struggle over the leadership of the party.

The Kega faction, more recently, took action by removing retired President Kenyatta as the party leader and installed nominated MP Sabina Chege as the acting replacement.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.