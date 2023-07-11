South Africa: Safety of Truck Drivers in Question After Latest Attack - South African News Briefs - July 11, 2023

Three Trucks Set Alight in Limpopo by Gunmen

Three trucks were set on fire along the R574 road between Lydenburg and Sekhukhune in Limpopo, Limpopo Police Spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said. SABC reports that a group of six gunmen stopped the truck drivers and forced them out of their vehicles before burning the trucks and fleeing the scene. The motive for the attack is unknown. The incident follows the torching of 12 trucks in separate incidents in Mpumalanga and Kwazulu-Natal. The attacks have raised concerns about the safety of the trucking industry. The Free State Black Business Chamber has said that the attacks are having a negative impact on the business sector, and the Truckers Association of South Africa has called on truckers to find other ways of raising their grievances.

Johannesburg Faces Extended Water Outage

Rand Water has extended this week's planned water outage in Johannesburg, with full restoration now expected on Friday morning instead of Thursday afternoon, reports News24. The outage will last a maximum of 58 hours, and residents are urged to use water sparingly during this time. The extended timeframe is necessary to ensure the completion of work without exceeding the allocated time. The water reticulation process may cause delays in restoring the water supply to residents' taps, with some areas taking up to 14 days to return to normal. Firefighters are also advised to ensure their water tankers are full before the shutdown to maintain firefighting capabilities.

Cape Town's Station Strangler to be Released After 28 Years in Prison

Norman Afzal Simons, known as the "Station Strangler", is set to be released from prison after serving 28 years, reports TimesLive. He was convicted for the murder and abduction of Elroy van Rooyen in Cape Town. He gained notoriety for terrorising Cape Flats communities between 1986 and 1994. Twenty-two boys were discovered buried in shallow sandy graves, with their hands tied behind their backs and signs of sexual assault.

