Uganda: Multichoice Uganda Excites Fans, Media At Pre-Seaon Football Tourney

Kampala — MultiChoice Uganda has hosted media partners and football fans to the New Football Season Tournament at Kati Kati. The tournament, which served as a platform to usher in the return of the football season, drew a lot of excitement from those in attendance.

The competition, brought together many players from across the media fraternity to celebrate the beginning of an exhilarating football season. The event, embodied the spirit of friendship and healthy competition, reflecting the very essence of the beautiful game.

Rinaldi Jamugisa, PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda revealed that with the onset of the new season, viewers should be assured of all the season's matches on the dedicated Supersport channels.

He said as part of their strategy to put customers at the heart of everything they do, the home of great Pay-Tv entertainment MultiChoice Uganda will continue to bring the world's best football leagues to DStv and GOtv customers kicking off with the Community Shield on 6th August 2023.

"Customers of MultiChoice Uganda have an exciting season ahead, whether you're a die-hard fan or a casual viewer, you can be rest assured that you won't miss a single moment of the action both on DStv and GOtv. The Premier League will kick-off on 11th August 2023 with Burnely vs Man City and the La Liga season will start the weekend of the 12th of August 2023 followed by Serie A on 20th August 2023," Jamugisa stated.

"Today serves as a curtain raiser for an action-packed season to come. Please reconnect to catch more of this sporting action when the football league season," he said revealing that, "SuperSport will be showing all 380 Premier League matches on our dedicated SuperSport Premier League channel 223, with more than 300 La Liga games on the SuperSport La Liga channel (224). Additionally, over 300 Serie A matches will be relayed with DStv & GOtv customers getting access to games available on their specific packages," Jamugisa announced"

To further ignite the competitive spirit of the tournament, MultiChoice Uganda set cash prizes for the first two teams during the tournament. The winning team, Vision Group received a cash prize of Ushs. 2 million, the first runner-up MAAD - a cash prize of 1 million.

Jamugisa said MultiChoice Uganda understands the importance of building anticipation and igniting the passion of its customers as the football season returns. Jamugisa congratulated Vision Group for taking home the cash prize of 2 million and promised more action returning to the World of Champions, SuperSport.

"Allow me congratulate the winners of today's tournament which served as a prelude to the extraordinary football experiences that await the brand's valued subscribers. As the tournament sets the stage for an unforgettable season, MultiChoice Uganda has invited fans to renew their subscriptions or join the DStv and GOtv family to secure front-row seats to the greatest football action in Uganda.

Teams that participated include MultiChoice's inhouse team Supersport, brainchild BCW, MAAD advertising, Daily Monitor/KFM, Vision Group and representing the national broadcaster, UBC.

"MultiChoice Uganda is committed to bringing customers unmatched sports content that resonates with them including the following football titles; Community Shield, The Premier League (PL), The UEFA Champions League (UCL), La Liga and Serie A. As part of our football offering, we have the broadcast rights to the UEFA Nations League (UNL), UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Europa League," Jamugisa said.

"SuperSport offers the viewers a truly unrivalled front-row viewing experience which includes the Premier League as well as the biggest international football events in the world."