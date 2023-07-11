Rwanda: Blaise Rwamukwaya Progresses to the Next Stage At the Voice Africa

Following Belinda's win at the knockout battle against her teammate, Rwandan singer Theoneste Blaise Rwamukwaya also secured a place for the next stage at The Voice Africa.

In an impressive performance held on Sunday, July 9, Blaise battled against Nigeria's Lawrence in the song 'Mirrors' by Justin Timberlake. Blaise impressed his coach Lady Jaydee, who didn't hesitate to pick him as the winner of the knockout stage.

In awe, the singer knelt down and he went on to hug his teammate. His teammate unfortunately, didn't get a steal from any coach, eliminating his from the competition.

This is a milestone for the five Rwandans who have made it to the knockout stages. Rwamukwaya is the fifth Rwandan singer to get a pass from the knockout stage following Belinda Uwase, Jasmine Kibatega, Linda Montez and Jason Chukwuka.

The overall winner of the competition will walk away with a grand prize of 100,000 US dollars.

The Voice Africa connected by Airtel is a vocal musical reality show that airs every week, and it has attracted millions across Africa and the world over.

Each of the 14 participating countries is excited to know who is representing them. The participating countries include Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania, Madagascar, Chad, DRC, Malawi, Niger, Zambia, Seychelles, and the host Nigeria.

The weekly shows are hosted by Dakore Igbuson and Gaetano Kaggwa, while Yemi Alade, Awilo Longomba, Lady Jaydee, and Charles Locko Samba from Cameroon are coaching the talents who made it through the blind auditions.

Once the show gets into the live performances, viewers will vote via different channels. The episodes will be broadcasted on different channels and YouTube across the continent from March to September 2023, when the winner will be announced.

Rwanda's representatives have so far put on commendable performances, and their fans are hopeful that they will make it to the finals and bring the trophy home.