Kenya: You'll See a Difference in KEMSA New CEO Dr Mulwa Says

The new Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Dr Andrew Mulwa says he has initiated major reforms at the institution that has made headlines for all the bad reasons in recent years.

From the "COVID-19 millionaires" in 2020 to the recent Global Fund scandal, KEMSA has enjoyed bad publicity raising concerns even beyond the borders.

The immediate former CEO Terry Ramadani was sent home in the wake of the Global Fund scandal as was her predecessor Jonah Manjari who was fired at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While none of the has been charged formally in court, questionable deals under their tenure are under scrutiny including by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC)

"We have been working on a transformational agenda to place KEMSA where it is supposed to be," Dr Mulwa told stakeholders Monday during a rare meeting called to appraise them of the new changes and also listen to their views, "We have developed a strategic plan which will be implemented fully to ensure the place is changed completely."

Dr Mulwa who joined the authority from the Ministry of Health said he is committed to ensuring KEMSA serves its purpose effectively in the purchase of drugs for counties and public hospitals across the country.

"Just give us 12 months and you will see a different KEMSA because we have mapped out all the challenges and opportunities in place to turn around this place," he said.

He spoke in the company of Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha when they met more than 400 stakeholders.

Mulwa emphasized that KEMSA has a development and strategic plan in place that is looking forward to making it an efficient and effective body.

"We aim to have a collaborative goal to solve our problems," he said.

On her part, Nakhumicha said the situation will never be the same again at KEMSA because the institution will not be politicised.

"I know in the past we have had to make decisions out of our political affiliations but let's put that behind us," she said.

KEMSA board chairperson Irungu Nyakera said the institution will now introduce clear guidelines which will be followed strictly to promote transparency.

He said the authority has acquired and implemented a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

He said "The new ERP system will improve supply chain management, optimise inventory levels, and provide real-time insights into the status of our operations."

He said KEMSA is keen to digitize its operations so as to adapt to the evolving market conditions and optimize procurement strategies for success.