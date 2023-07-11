Rwanda: Nyaborongo II Hydroelectric Dam Construction Works Force Road Closure

Part of the Giticyinyoni-Nzove-Ruli-Gakenke Road is set to be closed effective Monday, July 10, 2023, to pave the way for the construction of the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant, the Ministry of Infrastructure announced.

The road connects Kigali City to Gakenke District in Northern Province.

Part of this road, located in Musagara cell of Ruli sector and Bwenda cell of Muhondo sector in Gakenke District, will be closed as it will be flooded to pave way for the dam expansion.

The two alternative roads to be used include Kigali-Shyorongi-Kirenge-Muhondo centre-Rushashi-Ruli as well as Kigali-Giticyinyoni-Nzove-Muhondo centre-Rushashi-Ruli, the announcement reads.

Addressing parliament recently, Uzziel Ndagijimana, the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning said that Rwf10.1 billion, alone, has been allocated to the construction of the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant in the 2023/24 fiscal year.

The power plant is being constructed with the support of the Chinese government, he said.

Inside the $214 million project

In February 2020, the Government of Rwanda and the People's Republic of China signed a framework agreement that will allow China, through China Exim Bank, to extend a concessional loan worth $214 million that will facilitate the construction of the Nyabarongo II Hydropower Plant.

The project will have three components; a 43.5 MW hydropower plant, a substation, and a 110KV transmission line covering 19.2 km from the power plant to the Rulindo sub-station.

Once commissioned after a construction period of 56 months, the project will reduce reliance on non-renewable energy resources for electricity generation and contribute to the stability of the grid.

Additionally, the project is expected to create jobs for Rwandans during and after the construction of the power plant.

During the construction peak period, the project is expected to employ more than 700 Rwandans.

The project will also use domestic construction materials including sand, stones, wood, and cement, among others.

Only electrical and electromechanical equipment are expected to be imported.

The multipurpose project will cater to water supply, irrigation as well as electrical power generation.

The project is also envisaged to mitigate the perpetual flooding downstream of the Nyabarongo River that has proved to be hazardous in recent years.

The plant is expected to be completed in 2025.

The project entails a 48m high concrete gravity dam with a crest of 228m and a surface power station.

There are several power plant projects in the pipeline that are expected to bring more power on-grid.

These include 49 MW from Rusizi Hydro Power III where (147MW) will be shared between Rwanda, DRC, and Burundi; 27 MW from Rusumo Hydro where 80 MW will be shared between Rwanda, Burundi, and Tanzania; 80MW from Hakan Peat to Power Project; 50 MW from Symbion Methane Gas Project and 40 MW is expected to be generated from other micro or mini-hydro projects that are at different development stages.