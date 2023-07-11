Rwanda: Volleyball - APR, Police Crowned Liberation Cup Champions

APR and Police volleyball clubs were crowned winners of the inaugural Liberation Cup volleyball tournament that concluded at BK Arena on Sunday night.

APR claimed the tournament in the men's category after edging archrivals Gisagara 3-1(25-23, 25-22, 23-25, 27-25).

Youngster Merci Gisubizo was at the heart of the military side's excellent displays in the first two sets with impressive attacks, receptions and service piling so much misery on Gisagara.

It was APR who started a better side, winning the first two sets 25-21, 25-22 to take control of the game but Lawrence Yakan Guma's men quickly reorganized to take the third set 25-23 which brought them back in the game.

The South Province-based side thought the set would cause some panic among APR players but they responded well to take the fourth set 27-25 and lift the title in style.

Their sisters (APR Women), however, lost the title to Police who beat them 3-1 in the final, a result that saw the law enforcers claim their maiden liberation cup.

Police took the first two sets 25-14 and 25-18 before APR bounced back to claim the third set 25-20 but Police remained in control of the game, taking the last set 25-14 which proved decisive for Christian Hatumimana's ladies to clinch the title.

On top of the trophies and medals, the winners in both men and women's category pocketed Rwf1000,000 while finalists walked away with Rwf700,000.

Sunday

Men

APR 3-1 Gisagara

Women

Police 3-1 APR