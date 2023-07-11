Rwanda/Morocco: Rharb Youssef Set for Shock Rayon Return

Moroccan attacker Youssef Rharb is set for a sensational return to Rayon Sports, Times Sport has established.

The nimble footed attacker enjoyed a short but successful loan spell with the Blues in 2021 as he formed a fantastic partnership with Cameroonian forward Leandre Willy Onana.

The youngster, however, had his loan deal terminated after just three months and was forced to return to his parent club Raja Casablanca after his relationship with Rayon management became frosty.

Youssef, 23, has been a free agent since January 2023 following his release by Raja and Rayon Sports are in advanced talks to bring him back in what would be a timely reunion.

"Rharb is coming back. I can't tell the date exactly but he is coming back to Rayon," club Secretary General, Patrick Namenye, confirmed to Times Sport.

The imminent return of Rharb is great news for the Blues who are aiming to impress on their return to the continental scene competing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Youssef is among new signings who are tipped to fill the void left by his old attacking partner Onana who left the Blues for Simba in June.

In the January transfer window, he was linked with a return to Rayon Sports but the deal fell through.