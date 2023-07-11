Rwanda/Tunisia: Tunisian Yamen Zalfani Appointed Rayon Sports Head Coach

Rayon Sports have announced the appointment of Tunisian tactician Yamen Zalfani as their new head coach for the coming 2023/24 season.

Zalfani, 43, takes over from Burundian Francis Haringingo who left the job after winning the 2023 Peace Cup.

The Tunisian gaffer has about a decade of experience in the dugout having previously handled FC Nouadhibou of Mauritania, Al Merrikh of Sudan, Dhofar Club of Oman, Algeria's JS Kabylie, AS Soliman in his native Tunisia, Al Kawkab and Jeddah FC in Saudi Arabia, Al Talaba in Iraq as well as Al Arabi in Kuwait where he left on September 23, 2022.

He also worked as assistant manager of OGC Nice in the French Ligue 1 in 2017.

Zalfani holds a CAF License A coaching certificate as well as a University Degree in Sports training, specializing in football from the Tunisian Ministry of Sports and Physical Education.

In addition, the coach also boasts of a Coaching License A that he got from the Confederation of Asian Football.

His major task will be to wrestle the league title from APR in the 2023/24 season as well as guide the team to at least the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup next season