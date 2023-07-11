Rwanda: 11 Rwandan Kids in London Ahead of World Karate Championships

Eleven Rwandan children set to represent JKA-Rwanda at the World Union of Karate-do Federations (WUKF) championships taking place in Dundee, Scotland, from July 13-16, arrived in London, UK, on Monday, July 10, in the company of their coaches and parents.

The team will spend a day in London before heading to Dundee on Tuesday, July 11.

For the entire week, the kids will carry Rwanda's flag as thousands of athletes of all ages, coaches, officials, and spectators attend one of the biggest events in the history of the WUKF. The City of Dundee will host the 2023 WUKF World Karate Championships at Dundee Ice Arena.

Prior to the event kick-off, the WUKF president Dr. Liviu Crisan expressed his confidence that the world will witness a one-of-a-kind karate championship that could define the true level of participating athletes.

"Thousands of athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators will attend one of the biggest events in the history of the WUKF," Crisan said.

Full squad:

Gaël Ibakwe Bigwi

Shaima Inyange

Dorian Shimwa Mugisha

Lina Iriza

Fred Irampaye

Aimable Guérin Rurangayire

Aydan Gisa Ndinda

Guénhaël Orhnzy Rurangayire

Evan Umurinzi

Tony Gisa

Coach: Didier Pascal Ganziteka