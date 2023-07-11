Rwanda: Gasogi United Signs Three Players

10 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Gasogi United has signed three new players as club beef up squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

The club has been so active on the ongoing transfer market after appointing French female coach Caroline Pizzala, a former player at both Paris Saint-Germain and Marseilles women teams.

Gasogi United were once tipped to contend for the league title last season after finishing the first round in the fourth place, just two points behind then table leaders AS Kigali. However, the team's mediocre second round saw them finish the league campaign sitting eighth on the table with 43 points.

Club boss Charles Nkuriza Kakooza (KNC) hopes that the team can this season achieve great things under Pizzala, the only woman expected to coach a Rwandan topflight club in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Times Sport understands that the club has signed three players including Congolese forward Arselle Cedrick, Burundian Modele Akiba and Cameroonian goalkeeper Dawuda Ibrahim Bareli on an undisclosed fee.

The new signings join the likes of Axcel Iradukunda (Gicumbi FC), Jean Dieu Harerimana and Fred Shyaka (both from AS Muhanga), Musa Akimanizanye (Vision FC) and Jean de Dieu Kwizera (Gasabo FC) who joined the club earlier this month.

