Western Sahara: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks Against Entrenchments of Moroccan Occupation Soldiers in Mahbes Sector

Bir Lahlou (Liberated Territories) — Units of the Sahrawi people's Liberation Army (SPLA) targeted, with violent and concentrated shelling, the entrenchments of the Moroccan occupation soldiers in the Mahbes sector, causing heavy losses in lives and equipment.

Advanced detachments of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army targeted the entrenchments of the occupation soldiers in the Akwiret Ould Ablal region in the Mahbes sector, indicated Monday Military communiqué No. 831 of the Ministry of National Defense.

Advanced detachments of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army had focused their attacks earlier on Sunday, targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in the sectors of Amkala and Mahbes, in the regions of Amkali Labkar, Faderet Ajdiria and Sabkhet Tanuashad.

The attacks of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army continue targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces, which have suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment along the wall of humiliation and shame, concluded the communiqué.