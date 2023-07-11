Western Sahara: SPLA Carries Out New Attacks Against Entrenchments of Moroccan Occupation Soldiers in Mahbes Sector

10 July 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Bir Lahlou (Liberated Territories) — Units of the Sahrawi people's Liberation Army (SPLA) targeted, with violent and concentrated shelling, the entrenchments of the Moroccan occupation soldiers in the Mahbes sector, causing heavy losses in lives and equipment.

Advanced detachments of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army targeted the entrenchments of the occupation soldiers in the Akwiret Ould Ablal region in the Mahbes sector, indicated Monday Military communiqué No. 831 of the Ministry of National Defense.

Advanced detachments of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army had focused their attacks earlier on Sunday, targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces in the sectors of Amkala and Mahbes, in the regions of Amkali Labkar, Faderet Ajdiria and Sabkhet Tanuashad.

The attacks of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army continue targeting the positions of the Moroccan occupation forces, which have suffered heavy losses in lives and equipment along the wall of humiliation and shame, concluded the communiqué.

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.