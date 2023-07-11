Morocco: President Brahim Ghali Chairs Meeting of General Staff of Sahrawi People's Liberation Army

10 July 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Shaheed Al-Hafed — The President of the Republic, the Secretary-General of the Front, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Brahim Ghali, chaired a meeting of the General Staff of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army, which included the Chief of Staff of the Sahrawi People's Liberation Army, the Secretary-General of the Ministry of National Defense, and the commanders of the military regions.

The meeting was devoted to the latest developments in the field of combat of the Sahrawi people's Liberation Army in view of the continuation of direct confrontation with the Moroccan forces of occupation after the latter's violation of the ceasefire agreement, in addition to examining various aspects of the Ministry of National Defense's program of action and the prospects of action in the next phase, taking into consideration the decisions of the second ordinary session of the National Secretariat of the Polisario Front.

