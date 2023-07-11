Somalia Hands Down 15-Year Jail Sentence to Al-Shabaab Member

10 July 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali military Court sentenced Yusuf Duqow Hussein Dhicisow, who was a member of the Al-Shabaab group, to 15 years in prison.

In a statement, the military court said that Yusuf Duqow joined Al-Shabaab in Bur-Eylo area which is under Bur-Hakaba town of Bay province. He was paid $70 a month to fight.

The Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab is responsible for killings and bombings in Mogadishu.

On the 14th of May this year, the militant was arrested while throwing a grenade at the center of an administrative department in the Hodan district.

Mohamed Abdi Mu'min, one of the judges of the military court, announced the sentence of Dhicisow and gave the judge 30 days to appeal against the ruling.

After taking over 80 areas since 2022, Somalia gears up for the second phase of its war with al-Shabab with the support of non-ATMIS troops from Kenya, Djibouti, and Ethiopia.

