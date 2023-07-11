Somalia Attends Int'l Forum in China

Beijing, China — The Somali ambassador to China Awale Kulane has attended an International conference hosted by China International Development Cooperation Agency.

Established in March 2018, the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) aims to elevate the political importance of foreign aid, better align the country's aid agenda with its overall foreign policy, and tackle bureaucratic fragmentation.

Somalia's participation in the CIDCA forum is a good sign of the country's commitment to international development cooperation, and it showcases its strong relationship with China.

In his keynote speech at the meeting, Ambassador Kullane thanked the forum for its commitment to promoting and developing knowledge based on relationships.

Somalia was the first East African country to establish diplomatic relations with China, and the China-Somalia friendship is the epitome of China-Africa friendship.

Since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have deepened mutual trust and our cooperation has yielded rich fruits.