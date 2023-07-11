Southern Africa: Pope Francis Names 3 New African Cardinals

Cape Town — Three new cardinals from the continent have been named by Pope Francis - Archbishop Stephen Ameyu Martin of Juba in South Sudan, and Archbishop Protase Rugambwa , the former Secretary of the Dicastery for Evangelization , who was appointed the Coadjutor Archbishop for Tanzania’s Tabora Archdiocese on April 13, and South Africa's Archbishop Stephen Brislin.

Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba, Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, expressed his gratitude when hearing of his appointment, reports Radio Tamazuj. " The happiness of the church is my happiness, and as its representative in various ways, I am an integral part of it," Mulla said.

Brislin shared a message : " I have been taken by surprise and to be honest I feel quite confused and bewildered at the moment." And Rugambwa

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba congratulated newly named South African Cardinal-elect of the Catholic Church Archbishop Stephen Brislin.

"I have been privileged to work with Cardinal-elect Breslin, who is my counterpart in Cape Town, and am thrilled at this well-deserved appointment," Makgoba said.

Pope Francis announced that he will hold a Consistory - the ceremony to install the new cardinals - at the Vatican on September 30, where 21 new cardinals will be created.