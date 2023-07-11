Southern Africa: Pope Francis Names 3 New African Cardinals

11 July 2023
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — Three new cardinals from the continent have been named by Pope Francis -  Archbishop  Stephen Ameyu Martin  of Juba in South Sudan, and Archbishop  Protase Rugambwa , the former Secretary of the  Dicastery for Evangelization , who was  appointed  the Coadjutor Archbishop for Tanzania’s  Tabora Archdiocese  on April 13, and South Africa's  Archbishop Stephen Brislin.

Metropolitan Archbishop of Juba, Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, expressed his gratitude when hearing of his appointment, reports Radio Tamazuj. " The happiness of the church is my happiness, and as its representative in various ways, I am an integral part of it," Mulla said.

Brislin shared a  message : " I have been taken by surprise and to be honest I feel quite confused and bewildered at the moment." And  Rugambwa

Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba  congratulated newly named South African Cardinal-elect of the Catholic Church Archbishop Stephen Brislin.

"I  have been privileged to work with Cardinal-elect Breslin, who is my counterpart in Cape Town, and am thrilled at this well-deserved appointment," Makgoba said.

Pope Francis announced that he will hold a Consistory - the ceremony to install the new cardinals - at the Vatican on September 30, where 21 new cardinals will be created.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.