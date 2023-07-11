Kenya: Govt Unearths 40 More Mass Graves as Phase 4 of Shakahola Exhumations Kicks Off

10 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kilifi — The government has unearthed forty more mass graves as phase 4 of the Shakahola cult exhumations resumed on Monday.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, 339 lives have been lost so far.

"We will do everything positive to make sure another Shakahola tragedy does not occur in our country. To the religious leaders opposing Government effort to crackdown on rogue preachers, we will not relent," Kindiki stated.

Kindiki stated that every religious leader must do their work in accordance with the Constitution and laws of our land.

"There is no difference between rogue preachers misleading their congregation and terrorists."

He further issued a warning that anyone found breaking the law during Wednesday's protests will be dealt with firmly.

"On Friday during the mass protests, six people were killed and others injured, including security officers. Freedom of association and the right to demonstrate does not include the right to cause mayhem and loot property," he stated.

He pointed out that security officers are under firm instruction to "deal with those disrupting peace, destroying property, and injuring people."

"For those threatening to make the country ungovernable through mayhem, looting, chaos, and bloodshed on Wednesday, we dare you. Our security officers are directed to enforce the law firmly and decisively."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.