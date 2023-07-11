Kenya: Govt Unearths 40 More Mass Graves as Phase 4 of Shakahola Exhumations Kicks Off

Kilifi — The government has unearthed forty more mass graves as phase 4 of the Shakahola cult exhumations resumed on Monday.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki, 339 lives have been lost so far.

"We will do everything positive to make sure another Shakahola tragedy does not occur in our country. To the religious leaders opposing Government effort to crackdown on rogue preachers, we will not relent," Kindiki stated.

Kindiki stated that every religious leader must do their work in accordance with the Constitution and laws of our land.

"There is no difference between rogue preachers misleading their congregation and terrorists."

He further issued a warning that anyone found breaking the law during Wednesday's protests will be dealt with firmly.

"On Friday during the mass protests, six people were killed and others injured, including security officers. Freedom of association and the right to demonstrate does not include the right to cause mayhem and loot property," he stated.

He pointed out that security officers are under firm instruction to "deal with those disrupting peace, destroying property, and injuring people."

"For those threatening to make the country ungovernable through mayhem, looting, chaos, and bloodshed on Wednesday, we dare you. Our security officers are directed to enforce the law firmly and decisively."