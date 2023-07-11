Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Would Beat Bobi Wine in a Secret Ballot Poll Organised By NUP - Munyagwa

10 July 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

Former Kawempe North Member of Parliament Mubarak Munyagwa has said that the current situation of defections in the National Unity Platform (NUP) would condemn their party leader Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine to a loss if a secret ballot poll were to be held at the party offices.

Munyagwa made the claims during a Television talk show on NBS TV on Sunday.

Munyagwa made the comparisons with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba whose MK Movement has pounced on many NUP legislators, creating divisions in the party legislators.

Now the former legislator claims that if a secret ballot poll were to be held at the party headquarters, the founder of NUP and its leader Bobi Wine would not even register a handful of votes.

"If a secret ballot (for only MPs) is organized between Kyagulanyi and Muhoozi at the NUP headquarters in Kamyokya, Kyagulanyi would likely receive four votes, including one from Zaake," Munyagwa said.

A number of NuP legislators have recently crossed into the MK movement, following Dr Twaha Kagabo, the MP for Bukoto South who has been vocal about his interest in Muhoozi despite being on a NUP card in parliament.

Recently, Njeru Municipality Member of Parliament (NUP) Jimmy Lwanga also joined the MK Movement.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.