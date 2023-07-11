Uganda: Zari's Bride Price Was a Quran

Singer Diamond Platinumz ex Zari Hassan was given a Quran as a bride price in her new marriage to 30-year-old Shakib Lutaaya.

Lutaaya whom Zari refers to as her only official husband, wedded Zari in a private ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa around April this year.

Speaking about her relationship with Shakib on a TV interview Monday morning, Zari said that her bride price was a Quran.

"I asked for a Quran as Mahr (dowery) because I am on a spiritual journey with Allah. My husband, Shakib prays a lot so I feel guilty if I don't and he always calls to remind me to pray when he's not around," Zari said.

She said the marriage ceremony took her by surprise but she could not hesitate since she loved Shakib.

I didn't hesitate because I loved him. His courage just shocked me, I didn't really expect him to pull off such a move."

She reveals that the relationship was not approved of by her family but she went ahead with it until they realised how happy she was and blessed it.

"My children did not approve of my relationship with Shakib but after witnessing how close we were and happy, they asked him to ensure that he takes good care of me."

On what her younger husband brings to the marriage, Businesswoman Zari said she does not care about his financial inabilities, urging that all she wants is peace and he comes with plenty of it.

Zari also further explained her recent "disrespectful statements" towards her husband when she referred to him as naive and stupid (fala). She said she did not mean any disrespect to her husband, rather blaming the person who leaked the recording in which she made the statements.

"I wanted Lutaaya to be in the UK with me and it's difficult to get a VISA so whatever I said wasn't intended to shame or disrespect my husband. Women talk about their husbands privately, it's absurd that someone I thought was my friend betrayed me," she said