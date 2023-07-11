Uganda: Zari's Bride Price Was a Quran

10 July 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

Singer Diamond Platinumz ex Zari Hassan was given a Quran as a bride price in her new marriage to 30-year-old Shakib Lutaaya.

Lutaaya whom Zari refers to as her only official husband, wedded Zari in a private ceremony in Pretoria, South Africa around April this year.

Speaking about her relationship with Shakib on a TV interview Monday morning, Zari said that her bride price was a Quran.

"I asked for a Quran as Mahr (dowery) because I am on a spiritual journey with Allah. My husband, Shakib prays a lot so I feel guilty if I don't and he always calls to remind me to pray when he's not around," Zari said.

She said the marriage ceremony took her by surprise but she could not hesitate since she loved Shakib.

I didn't hesitate because I loved him. His courage just shocked me, I didn't really expect him to pull off such a move."

She reveals that the relationship was not approved of by her family but she went ahead with it until they realised how happy she was and blessed it.

"My children did not approve of my relationship with Shakib but after witnessing how close we were and happy, they asked him to ensure that he takes good care of me."

On what her younger husband brings to the marriage, Businesswoman Zari said she does not care about his financial inabilities, urging that all she wants is peace and he comes with plenty of it.

Zari also further explained her recent "disrespectful statements" towards her husband when she referred to him as naive and stupid (fala). She said she did not mean any disrespect to her husband, rather blaming the person who leaked the recording in which she made the statements.

"I wanted Lutaaya to be in the UK with me and it's difficult to get a VISA so whatever I said wasn't intended to shame or disrespect my husband. Women talk about their husbands privately, it's absurd that someone I thought was my friend betrayed me," she said

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.