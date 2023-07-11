Uganda: Police Hunting for Residents Who Stole Posho From Prison Truck That Had Crashed

10 July 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Arafat Nzito

Police in Gomba district are looking for residents of Kanoni village who are suspected of looting a prisons truck that was involved in an accident last week.

According to reports, many residents of the aforementioned village are on the run after police apprehended 15 suspects who were found with consignments being transported by the ill-fated truck.

Last week, a prisons truck carrying government supplies such as posho and beans to Western Uganda prisons was involved in a head-on collision with another truck along the Gomba-Sembabule highway, but the responders instead looted the cargo, prompting police to launch recovery operations.

Speaking to the press on Monday, prisons spokesperson Frank Baine revealed that approximately 180 bags of posho vanished from the scene, but efforts are underway to recover them.

He claimed that the ongoing operations have caused panic among some residents, prompting others to flee their homes for several days.

"A few people have fled their homes, but we are tracking them down and will apprehend them." Even if you are caught with 1 kilogramme of posho or beans, you will be arrested, but you can return them to police in peace," he explained.

The prisons driver, No 6483 Peter Tumwinukye, died on the spot and injured another warder in this accident.

Police attributed the accident to a sharp corner which the Kenyan truck that was carrying tea from Bushenyi failed to negotiate.

