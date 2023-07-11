Uganda: Security Investigates Anonymous Letters By Suspected ADF Rebels Targeting Schools in Kabarole

Security in Kabarole has kicked off investigations into anonymous letters by suspected ADF rebels threatening to attack schools and tea farms in the district.

The letter thrown last week by unknown persons warned of imminent attacks on various schools, towns and tea farms in Kabarole.

"We are together with Uganda. We, the ADF army, wish to inform the general public of Uganda that we are determined to execute our ghastly attack, and we are coming to clear everything, including people. We are done with Mpondwe School in Kasese District, and soon, we are ascending to Kabarole in schools like Kiamara, Busolo, and Tamteco Company, Kaswa Centre, and Mpanga Company. We will come at exactly 3am to sweep every corner with no mercy, jokes, fear, or favor," the leaflets in Kiswahili read.

Addressing journalists on Monday, police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said security has started investigations into the anonymous leaflets which have caused panic among locals in Kabarole.

"We want to assure the communities of our presence and visibility as joint security agencies. We call upon communities that in case they seek anything suspicious or threatening to call police or any other security agency," Enanga said.

He explained that as part of investigations, security has posted letters for residents to help them identify the handwriting and style in the anonymous letters to help arrest the culprits behind the threatening letters.

"We have held engagements with managers of the tea factories around the area. We have had mobilization and expansive awareness meetings with communities and school administrators."

The police spokesperson however warned the letter could have been thrown by locals to cause panic.

" We want them to know some of these anonymous threats may not necessarily be from ADF but rather other fearmongers within the community who want to create fear ."