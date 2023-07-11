Kenya: How Mother's Wise Counsel Helped Chipu Captain Prepare for World Under 20 Rugby Trophy

Nairobi — When the national under 20 rugby team captain Laban Kipsang leads his side onto the Nyayo Stadium turf for the start of their World Under 20 Rugby Trophy campaign on Saturday, he knows he will be backed up by his mother's prayers and wise words as well as his father's passionate support for his sporting career.

During Chipu's six-week preparation for the global event, Kipsang has been receiving psychological and spiritual nourishment from his parents, Ezekiel Kipkoech and Susan Kipkech, who have been communicating everyday with him to encourage him all the step of the way.

"My mum encourages me to always pray and to work hard and remain focused, and to give my best. My dad is also my number one fan...he believes in me and each and every time he calls me after my training sessions to find out how I am doing. He wants me to be the best player in this tournament," Kipsang says.

The youngster further speaks of how his old folks have been keenly following his sports career and is looking forward to seeing them in the stands when he skippers the junior national team at the global showpiece.

"Yes, my family...I know they will be watching the games. My mum and dad...there are my biggest fans. Thank you so much to you mum and dad. Of course, I know my friends from primary and high school will also be watching and supporting me. All of my friends...This tournament is very big for me and I know they'll come out in numbers to support me," the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Nairobi student says.

This is second time the World Under 20 Rugby Trophy is being held in Kenya, following on from 2009 when Chipu finished fourth on home soil after losing 17-12 to Chile in the third-place playoff.

Uphill task awaits

The current generation indeed face an uphill task to meet the lofty standards set by their predecessors 14 years ago.

Nonetheless, Kipsang is confident the youngsters have the mettle to handle the huge expectations and are ready to give their best against Samoa, Spain and Hong Kong - their Pool B opponents at the championships.

"All of them are matches we look forward to playing because as a team we trust that we have a good system and structure. We will play according to the structure we have worked on so that we can bring the best out of ourselves and of course, win the games," he says.

Chipu's last international assignment was at the same venue in May this year when they lost 28-7 to Zimbabwe in the finals of the Under 20 Barthes Cup.

Since then, Kipsang believes, coach Curtis Olago's side have grown in leaps and bounds thanks to an extended period in training during which they extensively brushed up on their mistakes.

"We have learnt a lot during this period...first of all, on defence. How good is your defence. Many teams can attack but very few can defend. The many days we have been in camp we have worked on defending so we can become a very good defensive team," he explains.

Secrets of success

Having come from afar - and with a lot more distance to cover in his sporting journey - Kipsang believes hard work, discipline and faith in God is key to success for any athlete.

Personally, he is looking to make the step up to the senior side, Simbas, and hopes the two-week junior competition will provide the momentum to propel him forward in his career.

"To cross to the other side (Simbas), is all about hard work, aggressiveness and discipline. That is what will guarantee you success other than just moving up to play for the Simbas," Kipsang explains.

First thing first, Chipu need to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors and Kipsang has a rallying call for all the fans.

"We need you to come in your numbers because your support means so much for us. We have worked really hard in training and we won't let you down," he concludes.