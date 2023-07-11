Uganda: Annie Maria Adikin Wins Best Spoken-Word Performance At Nguvu Poetry Festival

11 July 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Elizabeth Tendo

Annie Maria Adikin has been named the winner of this year's Nguvu Poetry Festival.

Nguvu Poetry Festival is an annual literary event celebrating the craft that was hosted at Makerere University.

Adikin excelled as the best spoken word performer at the event. In her performance, Adikin displayed her love for not just writing poetry but bringing it to vivid life on the stage.

Lovers of the craft who turned up for the event sponsored by Fasihi Magazine, the Nile Post and Afro Mobile, were treated to literary creations that debunk the claim that Ugandans are not readers or writers.

Adikin held the audience spell bound with as she brought to life the characters that populate her writing and imagination. In a bravura performance, she reminded the audience that addition to writing and performing, she is a multi-skilled personality.

She is also an active narrator in the audiobook industry, as a narrator for Tumaini Audiobook Productions Limited she brings stories to life, captivating listeners and immersing them in the magic of literature.

Annie is able to juggle her artistic endeavours with her academic goals while following her passion for words. She is a law student at Makerere University right now, where she also serves as Editor of the esteemed Makerere Law Journal. Her adaptability and desire to succeed in both creative and academic endeavours are demonstrated by this dual devotion.

The Nguvu Poetry Festival win cemented Annie Maria Adikin is a rising star in the field of spoken and written poetry, attracting audiences with her genuine voice and distinctive style. She is destined to significantly impact the fields of literature and performing thanks to her unrelenting dedication, enthusiasm, and array of skills.

With the masterclass still being offered, you can also improve your writing abilities. For information right now, contact [email protected] or call +256 775 584806.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.