Uganda: Young Entrepreneurship Summit Attracts Hundreds

The Young Entrepreneurship Summit, held at Motiv last week, drew an impressive turnout of over one thousand entrepreneurs.

The annual event, organized by the Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, CYE in partnership with Airtel Money and Stanbic Business Incubater showcased the theme of "Building Innovative and Sustainable Businesses" and marked the seventh edition of its kind.

"We have been continually listed as one of the most entrepreneurial in the world and we need to take advantage of that by empowering our young people to take a lead in the economic growth of the region," said Edwin Musiime, the Chairman, CYE.

The Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs, a private initiative with a nationwide reach among youth, has been instrumental in inspiring a culture of sustainable entrepreneurship.

The summit successfully brought together a diverse array of participants, including entrepreneurs, industry experts, seasoned business owners, and business students. This convergence of talent and expertise created a learning atmosphere, fueling the exchange of ideas and opportunities.

The event served as a catalyst for igniting innovation, fostering collaboration, and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The summit showcased a diverse range of activities, featuring inspiring keynote speeches, engaging panel discussions, interactive and exciting business exhibitions, and showcases. Attendees were immersed in a vibrant and dynamic environment that stimulated their entrepreneurial spirit and provided them with invaluable insights and opportunities.

Among the 2023 summit, speakers were; Mahdvani's Farhan Nakhooda, Sumz founder Denis Ngabirano, Hosni Mubarak Head of Business Development UNIFID, Stanbic Incubator's Tonny Otoa, and Rikky Verma founder of Nexus Green among others.

Renowned entrepreneurs and industry leaders shared their journeys, highlighting their triumphs, challenges, and lessons learned along the way.

"Our stories of resilience and perseverance resonate deeply with our delegates and the summit has instilled a sense of motivation and courage to pursue our entrepreneurial dreams further," said Jeremy Jimmy Mukasa, the incoming CYE Vice President.

Attendees had the chance to gain valuable knowledge, challenge conventional thinking, and explore innovative approaches to solving real-world business problems. The event successfully showcase the immense potential of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and demonstrate the power of collaboration and innovation.

"As the entrepreneurial community continues to thrive, we eagerly anticipate the next summit, where we can build upon this momentum and unlock even greater opportunities for success," said Edwin Musiime.