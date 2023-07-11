Uganda: MPs Question Ministry of Trade Move to a Rented Premises

A section of legislators is advising the Trade, Tourism and Industry Committee of Parliament to widen the net in their investigations related to the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives.

According to MPs John Musila, Dr Timothy Batuwa and Geofrey Macho, they are privy to some information that there are some big shots in government pushing for the relocation of all government entities housed in the current farmers House along Parliament avenue in Kampala to pave way for the private developer to take over the premises.

Last week, the Parliamentary committee on Trade, Tourism and Industry headed by MP Mwine Mpaaka started its investigations into the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives meeting different officials to give in their submissions.

Some of the issues the committee is investigating on include the cancellation of the procurement process for the procurement of the five vehicles for the Ministers at the Ministry and decision to relocate the Ministry headquarters at Kingdom House in Kampala where the Ministry was supposed to pay the proprietor 8 billion shillings annually.

However, MPs including John Musila of Bubulo East, Dr. Timothy Batuwa of Jinja South West and Geofrey Macho of Busia Municipality want the Trade Committee widen their investigations are there are some bad deals behind this move.

They say they are privy to information that some government officials are behind the deal of relocating all government entities being housed at Farmers House to easily pave way for private developer to take over the premises.

They are now asking the committee to consider extending them an invitation so as to provide them with information before presenting their report to the House for debate.

The Mwine Mpaaka committee is set to meet other witnesses this week to receive their submission related to the matter under investigation.

The other government entities being housed at Farmers House include the Public Service Commission, Education Service Commission, Uganda Property Holdings Limited among others.