Uganda: Nine Palm Oil Workers Drown in River Nile

Marine Police in North Kyoga and Albertine region have launched a search for the bodies of nine workers of Maruzi Palm Oil Farm who on Monday drowned in River Nile.

The workers are part of the 13 people who had embarked on a journey to cross from Apac District to Masindi using a canoe.

North Kyoga regional Police Spokesperson, SP Patrick Jimmy Okema said preliminary findings indicate the deceased had worked at the farm for a while without payment and opted to take on a second job in Masindi.

"The group of 13 workers left the farm to go for another job in Masindi District due to nonpayment by management at the Indian farm. However, by the time they reached Kungu landing site, they found that the ferry was not working," said the police spokesperson in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

The group that drowned before they could cross to Masindi have been identified as; 19-year old Peter Lotyang, Simon Lemukol aged 18, 30-year old Simon Lotham, John Lomuria aged 15, Nomha Kamur aged 21, Simon Ngole aged 21, Joseph Lonta aged 19, Simon Lucumwa aged 35, and 19-year old Joseph Lokuwam.

At least four people including two people who were sailing the boat survived the incident.

"The survivors have been identified as Bosco Muleka, Godfrey Byekwaso and other two passengers including Simon Locire and Peter Lukwampe survived the incident and are currently receiving medical attention at a nearby health facility as we continue to search for the nine bodies," says Okema.

"We want to appeal to workers to always approach the office of the labour officers who are in all District Local Government in the country in case of any challenges at work places before taking other decisions."