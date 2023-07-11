Rwanda: Breaking - Fire Guts Kimironko Woodshops

11 July 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Moise M. Bahati

Fire broke out at the woodshops located in Zindiro, Kimironko in Gasabo District in the early hours of Tuesday, July 11.

The cause of the fire outbreak has not yet been confirmed. However, firefighters and authorities are said to have arrived at the scene.

The fire inferno ate up the entire woodwork workshops, grew stronger and spread to nearby cooking gas store, according to initial reports.

Some Kimironko residents said they heard blasts in the early hours, which some said were the sound of the bursting gas cylinders.

This is a developing story, more details to follow...

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.