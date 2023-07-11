Rwanda: Breaking - Fire Guts Kimironko Woodshops

Fire broke out at the woodshops located in Zindiro, Kimironko in Gasabo District in the early hours of Tuesday, July 11.

The cause of the fire outbreak has not yet been confirmed. However, firefighters and authorities are said to have arrived at the scene.

The fire inferno ate up the entire woodwork workshops, grew stronger and spread to nearby cooking gas store, according to initial reports.

Some Kimironko residents said they heard blasts in the early hours, which some said were the sound of the bursting gas cylinders.

This is a developing story, more details to follow...