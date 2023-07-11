Rwandan Envoy Honours U.S. Army General

Rwanda's Ambassador to the United States, Mathilde Mukantabana, on July 9 honored Major General Daryl Bohac, a retiring United States general, for his instrumental role in solidifying the friendship between Rwanda and the United States.

General Bohac officially retired on July 7, 2023, after serving as the Adjutant General for the State of Nebraska for 10 years and dedicating over 45 years to a distinguished military career.

Ambassador Mukantabana expressed her gratitude for General Daryl Bohac's significant contributions in strengthening the partnership between the Nebraska National Guard and the Rwanda Defence Force.

"Throughout his remarkable tenure, Maj Gen. Bohac played a pivotal role in fortifying the bonds between the Rwanda Defence Force and the Nebraska National Guard," she noted.

The ceremony featured a flag-furling ceremony for Bohac, a promotion ceremony elevating Adjutant General Major Gen. Craig W. Strong to the rank of major general, and a change of command between the two officers.

Hundreds of National Guard troops, families, and friends attended the event held at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

In 2019, the Rwanda Defence Force and the Nebraska National Guard signed a partnership agreement.

This partnership entails collaboration in areas such as emergency and disaster response, peacekeeping operations, and readiness, aiming to share expertise and enhance cooperation.

During Gen. Daryl Bohac's retirement ceremony, Ambassador Mukantabana seized the opportunity to meet with various Nebraska officials and members of Congress, including Governor Jim Pillen, Senator Pete Ricketts, Senator Rita Sanders, and the incoming Adjutant General Major Gen. Craig W. Strong.

They engaged in discussions exploring diverse opportunities to further optimize partnerships between Nebraska and Rwanda across sectors such as agriculture, health, and security.

Rwanda and the state of Nebraska boast robust partnerships in several areas, including agriculture, security, and health.