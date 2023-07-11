Kenya: Yes, I Have Applied for the Position of Director of Public Prosecutions - Miguna

Nairobi — Lawyer Miguna Miguna has confirmed that he has applied for the position of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Through his twitter account, Miguna indicated that he is interested in succeeding Noordin Haji.

"For the avoidance of any doubt, yes, I have applied for the position of The Director of Public Prosecutions," he said.

The office of DPP became vacant on June 14 after Noordin Haji took an oath of office as the Director General of National Intelligence Service.

Haji was nominated by President William Ruto to be the new National Intelligence Service (NIS) boss on May 16.

Haji was vetted and approved by Parliament's Defence and Foreign Relations Committee on June 13.

The panel for recruitment of nominees seeking to replace Haji was inaugurated on June 27.

The seven-member committee comprises of COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Twalib Mbarak, and Solicitor General Shadrack Mose.

Others are Public Service Principal Secretary Mary Kimonye, Roseline Odede, and Richard Onsongo, Bush Obwocha.

The panel appointed by President William Ruto kicked off the process of recruiting Kenya's next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In an advertisement on the Public Service Commission (PSC) social media platform on June 29, the panel chairperson Shadrack Mose stated that applicants must have at least 10 years' experience as superior court judge or professionally qualified magistrate.

Applications should be received before 12th of July by electronic mail or at the public service commission officer in a sealed envelope.

Mose stated that interested parties should also have a law degree from a recognized university or be an advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

He added that the parties must also possess an equivalent qualification from a common law jurisdiction.