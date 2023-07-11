Kenya Inks Deal With ICAO to Host African Indian Ocean Aviation Week

Nairobi — Kenya has signed an agreement with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) for the hosting of the 8th African Indian Ocean (AFI) Aviation Week Conference for the first time in Nairobi.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed at a ceremony held at the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Headquarters on Tuesday.

It marked the beginning of a strong partnership and commitment between the Kenya Government and ICAO in advancing the aviation sector in the African region.

Lucy Mbugua, the ICAO ESAF Regional Director, attended the event as the

representative of ICAO Secretary General, Juan Carlos Salazar, and expressed her

gratitude for the warm welcome back to the aviation sector in her new role.

She conveyed greetings from Salazar and highlighted the significance of the MOU signing.

"The MOU for the hosting of the 8th AFI Aviation Week Conference in Nairobi signifies the strong partnership and commitment between the Kenya Government and ICAO," Mbugua stated.

"This event will bring together key stakeholders in the aviation sector from

across the African continent and beyond, providing a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and knowledge sharing."

Speaking during the signing, the Director-General KCAA Emile Arao disclosed that this will be the Second Regional Safety Oversight Organisation Meeting, noting that the first meeting took place in 2017.

He emphasized that the government of Kenya has shown its support to the AFI Aviation Week Conference by sponsoring the event.

Other organisations who have expressed support to the event are the Qatar and Emirates Airways.

August conference

The ICAO AFI Aviation Week, set for August 21-25, is a highly anticipated gathering that promotes cooperation and addresses challenges faced by the aviation industry,

particularly in the areas of safety, security, facilitation, and sustainability of air transport in the African region.

By hosting this significant event, Kenya hopes to demonstrate its unwavering dedication to advancing aviation in the region and reinforces its commitment to fulfilling the State's obligations to ICAO as a contracting State.

"This commitment aligns perfectly with Kenya's vision to become a regional hub and a center of excellence in the aviation sector," KCAA sated.

The agency noted that ICAO remains steadfast in its commitment to working hand in hand with States to achieve impactful development in the African aviation

sector.

Through close collaboration with States, KCAA explained, ICAO provides technical assistance, capacity-building programs, and guidance to support the implementation of international aviation standards and best practices.

Mbugua emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships and facilitating

knowledge exchange, stating, "ICAO aims to support African states to overcome

challenges, strengthen their aviation infrastructure, and unlock the full potential of the industry."

Mbugua expressed her gratitude to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) for the

support and commitment to hosting the Eighth (8th) ICAO AFI Aviation Week Conference on behalf of the country, adding that this was a demonstration of Kenya's position as aviation hub in the region.