Kenya: Kisumu Ask Show to Resume After Three Years

Nairobi — Kisumu Agricultural Society of Kenya Regional Show (ASK) opens its doors this month after a three years lull occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASK branch chairperson George Ong'udi said during the closure, the county and national governments teamed up to facelift the showground.

"ASK partnered with the county and national governments which show very massive improvements of the grounds," he said.

Ong'udi says the last ASK event was held in Kisumu in 2019 at the Mamboleo Showgrounds after which it did not take place due to the ravages of the global pandemic.

Addressing the press at the Mamboleo Showground, the chairman said preparations are near complete to stage the agricultural fete later this month.

"The gates of the showground will open on 26th this month and run up to 30th July," he said.

Ong'udi disclosed that up to 250 exhibitors, both local and international, have confirmed their participation in the event.

He assured show goers that new events and exhibitors will characterize this year's agricultural event.

He said livestock auctions would be among the new entrants slated for the event.

"We have had extensive meetings and I can announce that new exhibitors such as Sarova-Imperial Hotel, Kenya Shipyards and Kenya Coast Guards will be participating for the first time," he said.

Ong'udi further noted that the event organizers have also reached out to parastatals and learning institutions alongside other traditional exhibitors.

It is his hope that the number of exhibitor's this year will be the highest as compared to the past years.

He assured exhibitors of a 24 hour security surveillance in and outside the event venue.

During the renovations, the showground benefitted from a perimeter wall that will now bar show goers from jumping over the fence to run away from paying gate rates.

"In terms of our revenue streams, I can confidently say that this time round we will do better," said Ong'udi.