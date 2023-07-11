South Africa: President Mourns Passing of Veteran Activist Blanche La Guma

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa is saddened by the passing of veteran anti-apartheid activist, Ms. Blance La Guma, at the age of 95.

The President extends his condolences to the family, friends, comrades and associates of the late veteran in South Africa, the United Kingdom and Cuba, where she lived at various stages of her life.

Ms. La Guma, who was a midwife by profession, was instrumental in the formation of the Federation of South African Women and conducted underground political activity as a member of the Communist Party in the 1950s.

She was detained in 1957 for mobilising 300 nurses in a protest against the Nursing Act and was later banned.

Ms La Guma and her husband, intellectual and author, Alex La Guma, went into exile in 1966 and she returned to South Africa after the unbanning of the liberation movement.

President Ramaphosa said: "Blanche La Guma was in the vanguard of a succession of activists who mobilised communities on the Cape Flats against apartheid.

"She was a health professional who contributed to the development of her profession in her home city and the United Kingdom where she worked in exile.

"Blanche La Guma's sacrifices and impact should inspire all of us to take a deeper interest in the history of our liberation and to develop a greater appreciation of the extraordinary roles ordinary played to fight for change in our society in the world.

"May her soul rest in peace."