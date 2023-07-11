South Africa: President Congratulates Cardinal-Elect Stephen Brislin

11 July 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa warmly congratulates Catholic Archbishop of Cape Town, Stephen Brislin, on his nomination by Pope Francis for elevation to the rank of Cardinal.

The Archbishop is among 21 senior clergy globally who will be installed as Cardinals in a ceremony, known as a consistory, that will be held on 30 September 2023.

With his elevation, Cardinal-Elect will become a member of the College of Cardinals, who are high-ranking spiritual leaders who, if they are under the age of 80, are eligible to participate in papal elections or to be nominated as Pope.

President Ramaphosa said: "Archbishop Brislin's elevation is an exceptional personal honour and recognition of his spiritual leadership and stewardship of the Catholic Church in South Africa.

"His nomination is cause for pride among South Africans of all backgrounds and should inspire all of us to exercise our beliefs, in our diversity, with deep devotion."

