Mogadishu, Somalia (Smn) — A plane carrying passengers has crash-landed at Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport on Tuesday morning.

The aircraft operated by Hala Airlines came from Garowe, Puntland capital and it veered off the runway upon landing, according to aviation official.

Several passengers are reported to have sustained wounds as result of the crash, who were taken to hospital.

This is a developing break news story, check for updates.