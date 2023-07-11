Kenya: Iran President Cancels Trip to Kenya

Nairobi — The visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Kenya has been rescheduled, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has said.

It was not immediately clear why the visit was scheduled at the last minute even as Nairobi had already prepared in anticipation of Raisi's visit with the media already in place.

President William Ruto was expected to host his Iranian counterpart at State House, Nairobi.

Raisi had announced last week that he would be visiting Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda in his three-day tour of Africa.

Top of the agenda was the expanding of the bilateral trade relations between the two countries among others.

Tehran is yet to issue a statement on the cancelled trip.