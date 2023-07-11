Kenya: Iran President Cancels Trip to Kenya

11 July 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Kenya has been rescheduled, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has said.

It was not immediately clear why the visit was scheduled at the last minute even as Nairobi had already prepared in anticipation of Raisi's visit with the media already in place.

President William Ruto was expected to host his Iranian counterpart at State House, Nairobi.

Raisi had announced last week that he would be visiting Kenya, Zimbabwe and Uganda in his three-day tour of Africa.

Top of the agenda was the expanding of the bilateral trade relations between the two countries among others.

Tehran is yet to issue a statement on the cancelled trip.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.