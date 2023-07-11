Rwanda: Free Agent Sugira Opens Up On Next Move

Star striker Ernest Sugira has hinted on his next move after ending his contract with Syrian club Al Wahda.

The Rwanda international joined Al Wahda on a two-year deal in August 2022 but spent only a season with the club before he had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

The centre forward is now a free agent and he has thrown light on his next move with a Rwanda Premier League return his possible destination before the new season begins in August.

"I had one year left on my contract with Al Wahda but I terminated it through mutual agreement," Sugira told Times Sport.

"I am not limited to only foreign options; I can be back to the Rwanda Premier League."

Sugira, 32, previously played for AS Muhanga, Rayon Sports, APR, AS Kigali in Rwanda and AS Vita Club from DR Congo.