Ethiopia: Sudanese Refugees Express Gratitude to Govt of Ethiopia for Opening Border With Hospitality

Addis Ababa — Sudanese Refugees who are sheltered in Metema woreda of West Gondar Zone expressed gratitude to the government of Ethiopia for rescuing their lives from hardship and death by opening its border with good hospitality.

The conflict in Sudan has forced hundreds of thousands of people to flee to neighboring countries.

Following the conflict many Sudanese refugees have entered Ethiopia through multiple border crossing points in Amhara, Benishangul Gumz, and Gambella Regions.

The refugees told ENA that the hospitality and support given to them in Ethiopia helped them to rescue their lives from the hardships and suffering they might face in their effort to flee the conflict.

Abdulkerim Mohammad, recalled that he fled the conflict in Sudan and has been sheltered at the Metema Yohannes refugee center for the last three months.

He said that several Sudanese refugees, including him, were warmly welcomed and provided with the necessary support by the government and people of Ethiopia up on their arrival in Metema and expressed his gratitude for that.

Noting that since the day of their arrival in Ethiopia they have been receiving food, drinking water and shelter, he stressed the need to address the food and medicine shortages which is sometimes observed.

The other Sudanese refugee, Amira Mohammed for her part said " I have great respect and appreciation to the government and people of Ethiopia."

According to Amira, Ethiopia's support to receive refugees from Sudan by opening its border has particularly prevented the death and huge suffering of women and children that might happen during the migration.

Amira, who has entered in Ethiopia fleeing the conflict in Sudan with 13 member of her family, said the government and people of Ethiopia have given them great love and hospitality ever since their arrival in the country.

She said that they have been receiving food and drinking water in the refugee shelter, noting there is some limitations in providing special care for children.

Amira requested the provision of nutritional food items vital for children and conducive environment to enable them move freely in the area.

The hospitality being rendered by the people and government of Ethiopia has helped us not to feel like stranger, said the other refugee Abdulaziz Hassen.

Noting that the refugees has been receiving food, drinking water, shelter and healthcare services at Metema refugee center, Abdulaziz said "The fraternal hospitality given to us has made me feel that I am in my own country. For this my gratitude to the people and government of Ethiopia is very great."

Metema and its Environs Refugee Camp Coordinator at the Refugees and Returnees Service, Tamirat Demisse said that citizens of more than 8 countries have entered Ethiopia through Metema fleeing the conflict in Sudan.

According to the coordinator, the refugees have been receiving food, drinking water, healthcare and other related services.

He also mentioned that efforts will be exerted in collaboration with United Nations and other humanitarian organizations to meet the basic needs of the refugees.

Tamirat indicated that currently refugees of various countries are sheltered in Ethiopia in various camps.

The refugees located in Metema and its environs have now reached more than 15,000, he added.

Noting that Ethiopia is known for hosting refugees of several countries, that could be exemplary for others, Tamirat said even if the country is facing challenges, it is still receiving refugees.