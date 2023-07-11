Africa: Former PM Urges Govt to Strengthen Advocacy, Diplomacy to Expand Green Legacy in Africa

8 July 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — The Government of Ethiopia needs to strengthen advocacy and diplomacy to expand the exemplary Green Legacy Initiative to African countries, according to former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn.

As part of its Green Legacy Initiative, Ethiopia has been planting billions of tree seedlings and sharing some of these to neighboring countries in an effort to combat the borderless impacts of climate change together.

Although the initiative has been admired by countries and regional institutions, the support to expand the good experience looks limited in the continent.

The former prime minister told ENA that it is necessary to work on advocacy and diplomacy to expand the exemplary Green Legacy Initiative to African countries.

According to him, Ethiopia is the first country in Africa that crafted climate-resilient green growth, which includes forestry and watershed activities.

The country has been undertaking tree seedlings plantation programs and integrated watershed management systems to protect the environment from the impacts of climate change.

"While a great work was done previously on the physical one, it was lagging behind on the biological part. Now the Green Legacy Initiative, the scaled up seedlings plantation and forestry is covering the biological part. This is a great example. As many countries have duplicated the physical part in the past, I believe other countries will adapt it."

Besides, Hailemariam believes that showing the good activities being undertaken and the benefits at home, strengthening national and regional advocacy and diplomacy that includes the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) is necessary to expand the Green Legacy to other African countries.

Recall that Ethiopia has started implementing the plan to plant additional 25 billion saplings in the second phase of the Green Legacy program.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.