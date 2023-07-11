Ethiopia: PM Calls On Ethiopians to Break Previous Seedlings Planting Record

8 July 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called on Ethiopians to make history by planting 500 million tree seedlings on July 17, 2023 and break own previous planting record.

Recall that the nation planted record 350 million trees in a single day and this year's seedlings planting intends to surpass the previous record by 150 million.

If united, we Ethiopians can achieve what we want in all fields, Abiy wrote on his FaceBook.

The premier called on all Ethiopians, except children and the elderly as well as sick persons in bed, not to stay at home on July 17, 2023.

"This is not a political issue, it is not a party program; it is not an issue of government either. This is the issue of Ethiopia," he underscored.

Therefore, regardless of religion and culture, political affiliation and thinking, age and gender, education and living standards, let us come out early in the day and make history, Abiy said.

The PM also called on foreigners living in Ethiopia, embassies, employees of international organizations, and transit passengers to be part of history when Ethiopia makes history.

