East Africa: Political Dialogue for Peace, Stability of Sudan Held in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa — A 'Political Dialogue for the Peace and Stability of the Sudan' was held this afternoon in the presence of representatives of Sudan's Political Forces.

The Heads of State and Government of the IGAD Quartet Group of Countries met to discuss in depth the implementation of the IGAD Roadmap for peace in Sudan.

The 1st Meeting of the IGAD Quartet Group of Countries for the Resolution of the Situation in Sudan has also issued a communiqué.

Green Legacy seedlings planted alongside the IGAD Quartet Heads of State and Government meeting at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed hosted the IGAD Quartet Heads of State and Government meeting this morning in Addis Ababa.