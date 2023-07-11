Ethiopia: Discussions Held in Lisbon to Lure Portuguese Investment to Ethiopia

10 July 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Discussion was held in Lisbon to lure Portuguese investment to Ethiopia's Industrial Parks and Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone.

CEO of Industrial Parks Development Corporation, Aklilu Tadese and Mayor of Dire Dawa City Administration, Kedir Juhar; Hawassa City Mayor Tsagaye Tuke and various managers of the Corporation and Industrial Parks and Free Trade Zones participated in the discussion.

Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency Head, Ambassador Christina Cristina Pucarinho attended the meeting.

In the discussion, investment options, the available infrastructures and investment incentives in Ethiopia, especially in industrial parks and the Dire Dawa Free Trade Zone, were presented and discussed.

During the occasion, investors in Portugal were invited to engage in various investment activities, according to information obtained for IPDC.

It is to be recalled that a few days ago, a delegation led by the CEO of the Industrial Parks Development Corporation, Aklilu Tadese, met with the Portuguese ambassador in Addis Ababa, Luisa Fragoso, and reached an agreement to cooperate on investment and related issues.

