Ethiopia, Poland Sign MoU On Tax Solidarity Programme Support

Addis Ababa — The Tax Solidarity Programme will be implemented by the Centre for Tax Solidarity in the next three years to be effective starting from the date of signature, according to Ministry of Finance.

The programme will focus on the provision of trainings, organizing webinars and study visits, among others to the officials from the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Revenue on value added tax (VAT) administration and reform, digitalization of tax administration, excise tax execution and administration as well as property tax and administration, and other relevant areas.

Finance State Minister, Semereta Sewasew and Ambassador of the Republic of Poland to Ethiopia, Przemysl̸aw Bobak signed the agreement.