Ethiopia: Ethio-Djiboutian Diplomatic Relation Is Exemplary - President Sahle-Work

7 July 2023
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — President Sahle-Work Zewde said the longstanding Ethio-Djiboutian diplomatic relation is exemplary.

President Sahle-Work Zewde hosted a dinner reception in honor of the visiting Djiboutian Public Diplomacy Delegation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President said, the longstanding Ethio-Djiboutian diplomatic relation is exemplary.

"We attach special attention to the strong people-to-people relations between the two countries, even prior to the inception of public diplomacy," she added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen on his part echoed the fact that the visit of the Djiboutian public diplomacy delegation will further enhance the strategic cooperation between the contiguous neighbours.

The head of the Public Diplomacy delegation and Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior of Djibouti, Siraj Omar Abdulkader said "we need to work closely to capitalize people-to-people ties to boost trade."

The Djibouti Public diplomacy team visited Ethiopia, which aimed at further consolidating the strongest bondage and fraternity between the two countries and people.

During their stay here in Ethiopia, the delegation participated in planting seedlings as well as in various events.

The public diplomacy comprises some 112 members from the government officials, elders, journalists, members of the business community, experts, among others.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.