Ethiopia: Ethio-Djiboutian Diplomatic Relation Is Exemplary - President Sahle-Work

Addis Ababa, — President Sahle-Work Zewde said the longstanding Ethio-Djiboutian diplomatic relation is exemplary.

President Sahle-Work Zewde hosted a dinner reception in honor of the visiting Djiboutian Public Diplomacy Delegation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the President said, the longstanding Ethio-Djiboutian diplomatic relation is exemplary.

"We attach special attention to the strong people-to-people relations between the two countries, even prior to the inception of public diplomacy," she added.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen on his part echoed the fact that the visit of the Djiboutian public diplomacy delegation will further enhance the strategic cooperation between the contiguous neighbours.

The head of the Public Diplomacy delegation and Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior of Djibouti, Siraj Omar Abdulkader said "we need to work closely to capitalize people-to-people ties to boost trade."

The Djibouti Public diplomacy team visited Ethiopia, which aimed at further consolidating the strongest bondage and fraternity between the two countries and people.

During their stay here in Ethiopia, the delegation participated in planting seedlings as well as in various events.

The public diplomacy comprises some 112 members from the government officials, elders, journalists, members of the business community, experts, among others.