Addis Ababa — : Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, earlier today conferred at his office with the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Monique Nsanzabaganwa.

During the occasion the Deputy Commissioner briefed Demeke about the ongoing reform within the continental body.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, on his part, expressed Ethiopia's continued support to the AU and firm commitment to its institutional reforms.